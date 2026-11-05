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U.S. Grain Inspections Show Mixed Export Trends
By Amanda Baer,2 days ago
Mixed news for Iowa producers in the latest USDA export inspection report for the week ending October 29th. One of Iowa’s primary cash crops—soybeans—continues to show strong momentum. While weekly soybean inspections dipped slightly to 2.44 million metric tons, overall shipments since September 1st remain well ahead of last year’s pace, driven by robust international demand.