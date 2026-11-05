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Didier Deschamps: Manchester United contact World Cup winner over Michael Carrick’s job
2 days ago
Manchester United have reportedly contacted Didier Deschamps while considering possible replacements for head coach Michael Carrick, although the former France manager is said to have reservations about the position. Deschamps becomes available as United struggle. Deschamps confirmed in January 2025 that he would leave France after the 2026 World Cup....