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Review: Ono Protein Soda Delivers A Promising First Effort
By BevNET.com Staff,2 days ago
Ono is the latest brand to jump into the red-hot protein soda category. Available in White Peach and Yuzu & Lime, each 12-ounce can contains 12 grams of whey protein isolate, zero grams of sugar, and 50 calories. With enjoyable flavors and a meaningful amount of protein, this is a promising first effort, although the packaging could do a better job of communicating what’s inside.