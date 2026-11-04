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Voters Sent a Message About Healthcare. Will the Industry Listen—or Fight Back?
By Richard Meyer,3 days ago
Last night, voters sent a message that the healthcare industry cannot afford to ignore. Across the country, people worry about the cost of care, rising insurance premiums, and whether they can afford to get sick without risking their financial security. For millions of Americans, healthcare is no longer an abstract political debate. It is a monthly bill, a prescription they struggle to pay for, or a decision to put off seeing a doctor because the cost is simply too high. And when voters speak so clearly about something that affects their everyday lives, the question becomes whether the most powerful people and industries will listen.