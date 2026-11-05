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Man charged with arson accused of intentionally lighting trash on fire in Nashville
By WZTV,3 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Authorities arrested a man accused of lighting trash on fire near an affordable senior and disabled housing property in Nashville. The Nashville Fire Department's Fire Investigations Division secured the arrest warrant for David Lee Oliphant who was charged with aggravated arson for the fire that occurred on Oct. 27.
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