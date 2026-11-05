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Georgetown Falafel Stand Grows Into 13-Store D.C. Chain With a Giving Mission
By Eric Ramirez,2 days ago
A falafel shop that opened in Georgetown with falafel and hummus sandwiches, a falafel salad bowl and sides on its menu has grown into a 13-location fast-casual chain spanning D.C., Maryland and Virginia, and its latest move puts a 2,760-square-foot flagship with its own startup incubator in the Mosaic District. Falafel Inc. was founded in May 2017 by Palestinian-American entrepreneur Ahmad Ashkar, who built the business around a simple pitch: cheap, flavorful food tied to a mission of feeding refugees.