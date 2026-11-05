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Disney World Reveals New Novelties & Holiday Popcorn Buckets, Plus Christmas Party Freebies
By Tom Bricker,3 days ago
Walt Disney World has announced free things given to guests during the 2026 Jollywood Nights and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, from cookies to keepsakes. Alternatively, if the ~$200 special event tickets are just too cheap for you, there will also be exclusive popcorn buckets and other novelties available for purchase. This post runs down all of the freebies and upcharges for your perusal.