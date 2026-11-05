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The Weekender: November 6-8
By Smile Politely Editors,2 days ago
Feel the heat with spicy pork, San Maru Korean restaurant, 11 a.m. to 2:30 & 3 to 8:30 p.m., $18. Make this Friday a hot one with spicy pork bulgogi at San Maru Korean restaurant. Chef Yoon makes fantastic pork bulgogi with ribbons of unctuous rendered fat and the veggies that pick up a delicious stinging spiciness. I also recommend the beef bulgogi and chicken wings, but check out Grace’s full review for more about the food. (AB)