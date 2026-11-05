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SSFC Spotlight: Trinity Byars finding the back of the net
By Brendan Joseph,2 days ago
A serious injury at a critical juncture can derail a player’s burgeoning career, setting them back or potentially resulting in their premature departure from the sport. However, others are able to respond quickly with a smooth rehabilitation process, resuming their upward trajectory. Trinity Byars saw her collegiate career end on a down note but was able to find her way back to the field after missing almost an entire season. Now in her second professional campaign, the 23-year-old San Diego Wave striker is demonstrating what made her such a highly rated prospect.