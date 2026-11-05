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Miami Man, 60, Gets 12 Years After Running $1 Billion Crypto Laundering Ring
By Carlos Mendez,2 days ago
A 60-year-old Venezuelan national who lived in Miami was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for running an international money-laundering network that moved more than $1 billion through bank accounts, shell companies and cryptocurrency wallets. Jorge Figueira pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and agreed to a $1 billion money judgment as part of the deal.