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Fugitive Sbarro Bomber Ahlam Tamimi to Be Served via X and Email Notices to Intermediaries
By David Abrams,2 days ago
A federal judge in Washington has cleared the way for the family of 15-year-old Malki Roth to serve a civil lawsuit on fugitive Sbarro bombing accomplice Ahlam Tamimi by posting court filings on X and emailing them to a Jordanian-Palestinian outlet instructed to forward them to her, since she continues to live openly in Jordan beyond the reach of U.S. extradition efforts. The order, issued Monday, lets Arnold and Frimet Roth pursue their Anti-Terrorism Act case against the woman who helped plan the August 9, 2001 attack that killed their daughter.