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Freedom House Gets Grant For Youth Therapy And Counseling
3 days ago
A vital non-profit based in Princeton has received a big grant. For the fifth year, Freedom House has been awarded $15,000 by the Community Foundation of Central Illinois to help fund the Freedom House's Youth Therapy and Counseling program. Freedom House Chief Operating Officer Chloe Lund says specifically that these funds will provide clients with counseling, psychotherapy, substance-use recovery support, and medication.