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Famitsu Sales: 10/26/26 – 11/1/26 [Update]
2 days ago
Famitsu has published its estimated physical game software data for Japan for the week of October 26, 2026 to November 1, 2026. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort for Switch 2 remained the top selling single SKU following its debut the previous week with an additional 23,466 retail copies sold, though Final Fantasy Resonance collectively moved more units across Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Switch with an additional 34,068 units. The Switch 2 version of Minecraft was the highest selling new release of the week, opening at 11,754 retail copies sold.