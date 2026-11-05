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Honda to carry challenging Mexico City learning experience on to Interlagos this weekend
By Jad Mallak,3 days ago
Honda had a disastrous weekend in Mexico City as the high altitude of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez proved fatal to their troubled Formula 1 power unit. While the Aston Martin chassis appeared to be doing well over the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend, it was the Honda power unit that let them down, as Fernando Alonso missed a chance on another Q2 appearance in Qualifying with his power unit, calling it a day on Q1.