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Chinese AI lab Moonshot turned to Europe for Nvidia Blackwell access amid U.S. China curbs, sources tell CNBC
By Kai Nicol-Schwarz@in/kains,3 days ago
Chinese AI lab Moonshot has looked to gain access to advanced Nvidia chips hosted at facilities in Europe, sources told CNBC. Chinese AI companies' use of Nvidia chips has become a key geopolitical flashpoint between the U.S. and China. U.S. export controls restrict the shipment of Nvidia's most advanced chips...
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