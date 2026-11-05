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Linux Kernel Patches Posted For Review In Enabling Apple AirDrop Support
2 days ago
A set of Linux kernel patches have been posted for review with a hope of reaching the mainline kernel to provide Apple AirDrop support for Macs equipped with the T2 chip. Apple AirDrop allows wirelessly sharing of photos, documents, and other assets between nearby Apple devices. With the patches posted for the Linux kernel plus an associated user-space open-source software stack, Apple AirDrop can work to/from Linux as well when running on T2 Macs.