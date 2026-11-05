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Botanica: A cozy Silver Lake dining escape
By Merrill Shindler,2 days ago
Silver Lake—It was a Saturday night; I was by my lonesome, and I felt a desire for the tasty quirk of Botanica – which is part market, part bar, part intimate indoor restaurant, part sidewalk cafe…and part hidden garden. As a destination for one, the bar felt affable. I like sitting at counters. I feel as if my code of behavior can shift, and I can eat with my elbows on the bar, not concerned that anyone is watching me chew.