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California Attorney General Reaffirms Support for Federal Legislation to Protect Kids Online, Says, “Children Nationwide Need Leaders Who Will Step In When Social Media Companies Prioritize Profits Over Commonsense Consumer Protections”
2 days ago
Senate’s Kids Online Safety Act allows states to continue critical work to protect children. November 5, 2026 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a bipartisan coalition of 45 attorneys general in reaffirming support for the Senate version of the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), S. 1748. This bill would protect children from emerging technologies including some of the most dangerous features employed by social media companies. S. 1748 also preserves states’ authority to enact laws and regulations that provide greater protections for children, ensuring that federal law would not preempt state laws with stronger protections like the nation-leading legislation advanced by Attorney General Bonta to combat addictive social media algorithms in California.