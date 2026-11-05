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Merced Hospital Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Livingston Suspect Found with Multiple Firearms
3 days ago
November 5, 2026 – Merced County Sheriff's Office officials report that on Wednesday afternoon at approximately. 4:00 p.m., the office received a call regarding an unknown individual who was acting paranoid, speaking erratically, and driving toward Mercy Hospital in Merced. This person was later identified as 26-year-old Jose Vasquez of Livingston.