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A cover charge is brewing at Lincoln Heights' Brewery Artwalk
By The Eastsider,2 days ago
Lincoln Heights—For more than 40 years, visitors to the Brewery Artwalk have been able to wander through artists’ studios without paying a dime. That changes this weekend. When the Artwalk returns this Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8, visitors 18 and older will be asked to pay $5 for a ticket covering both days. Admission remains free for children 17 and younger and residents of ZIP codes 90031, 90033 and 90023 who show identification.