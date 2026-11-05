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National Association of Counties Announces Operation Green Light for Veterans, November 4-11, 2026
2 days ago
County buildings and landmarks light up in green November 4-11, showing support, highlighting resources available for veterans and their families. November 5, 2026 - WASHINGTON – In honor of Veterans Day, the National Association of Counties (NACo) and its affiliate the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO) have once again invited the nation’s 3,069 counties, parishes and boroughs to show support for veterans and their families by participating in Operation Green Light for Veterans, lighting county buildings and landmarks in green from November 4-11.