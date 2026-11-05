undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
First Alert Forecast: November-like weather finally setting in
By Michael Moranelli,3 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Yesterday’s cold front brought cooler temperatures heading into this morning. We will remain in the 50s throughout the day under cloudy skies. Wind gusts remain around 25mph today, but will finally start to calm down tomorrow. A few isolated showers are possible for the overnight hours into tomorrow, but this big story will be our dropping temperatures heading into the weekend.