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40 Suspects Arrested in Tulare County During Domestic Violence Awareness Month
2 days ago
November 5, 2026 – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials report that in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is sharing its domestic violence enforcement statistics for October, highlighting the continued efforts of law enforcement to respond to domestic violence incidents, hold offenders accountable, and help protect victims in our community.
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