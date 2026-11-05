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Sixteen Broncos named to all-district teams
By Jason Eaton,3 days ago
Belmond-Klemme recently held its postseason football banquet, recognizing several players for their contributions during the 2026 season. Seven Broncos earned first-team all-district honors, including Wyatt Buseman, Parker Dougherty, Saul Duran, Brody Heifner, Blaze Paulsen, Max Swisher and Braeden Wright. Five players received second-team all-district honors, including Carver Buchanan, Liam Fournier,...