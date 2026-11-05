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SMITH ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM MIZZOU WRESTLING AT END OF SEASON
3 days ago
Longtime University of Missouri wrestling coach Brian Smith has announced that the upcoming season will be his last, as he will retire after 29 years in charge. Mizzou announced Wednesday, Nov. 4 that Smith has decided to have one final turn in charge of the program, where he turned “Tiger Style” in a premier collegiate wrestling program. In a statement, Smith said that he was grateful for the opportunity to leave on his own terms, as well as leave the program in a position of strength. He went on to express appreciation for the level of support shown to the program, and that he looks forward to concluding his career with a trip to this spring’s NCAA Championship at the Enterprise Center in St Louis.