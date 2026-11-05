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Cinema Chat: 'Godzilla Minus Zero,' 'Wild Horse Nine,' 'Chronovisor' open this weekend
By Mat Hopson,2 days ago
"Wild Horse Nine" — OPENS FRIDAY, NOV. 6 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX. From acclaimed writer-director Martin McDonagh, the filmmaker behind "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "In Bruges," comes a darkly comic espionage thriller starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell. Set just before Chile's 1973 military coup, two CIA agents are sent to Easter Island, where their troubled pasts and a pair of rebellious students complicate their mysterious assignment.