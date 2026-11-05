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Severe storm risk targeting Friday
By Dustin StaplesJim HowardCharlie Ironmonger,2 days ago
A strong cold front is on track to move into Eastern NC Friday afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, warm temperatures and increased humidity will help fuel widespread showers and thunderstorms from late morning through early evening. A few storms could reach severe potential. The main concern will be gusty winds up to 50-60 mph. Due to this severe storm potential, we have declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day.
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