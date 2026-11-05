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Sysdig AI Defense puts runtime guardrails on AI agents
By Industry News,2 days ago
Sysdig has announced the general availability of Sysdig AI Defense, giving organizations tools to monitor and control AI agent activity across endpoints and cloud environments. The platform checks agent actions against company policies to allow them, hold them for user approval or block them before completion. It also records agent activity and policy decisions for investigations and audits.