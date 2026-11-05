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Warriors vs. Heat Preview: Curry, Yaxel Lendeborg Lead Golden State
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
Main Story: Golden State’s five-game winning streak has been fueled by unexpected contributors, especially rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, giving Stephen Curry’s late-career Warriors a fresh path to staying competitive. Miami has star power in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, but their overlapping roles and limited outside shooting have made the new lineup hard to fit together. The matchup highlights two different team-building bets: Golden State is finding unanticipated pieces, while Miami is trying to make its headline talent complement one another.