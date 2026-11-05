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Long voting lines on college campuses could signify an uptick in youth voters
By Lawrence K. Jackson,2 days ago
First, it’s too early for actual turnout numbers, but long voting lines on college campuses could signify an uptick in the youth vote. Next, we bring you the latest results on the 48th Congressional District, Measure A and Measure B, while votes are still being counted. Also, part 3 of a special series profiling famed Southeastern San Diego athletes. And, our Cinema Junkie previews “Godzilla Minus Zero.”