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Which strategy games work well in short sessions without feeling shallow?
By Mrlaura,3 days ago
Into the Breach seems like a pretty good fit here, unless the 15-minute limit is absolutely strict. What makes it interesting is that you’re not just trying to kill everything on the map. You often have to choose between protecting a building, keeping a mech alive, or sacrificing an objective to avoid something worse. The battlefield is tiny, but those decisions actually matter.