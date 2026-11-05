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UTC’s RN-BSN Gateway Program earns No. 3 ranking in Tennessee
By UTC Communications and Marketing,2 days ago
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s RN-BSN Gateway Program has been ranked No. 3 in RNtoMSN.org’s 2027 ranking of the best online RN to BSN programs in Tennessee. The ranking recognizes UTC’s 100% online program for registered nurses who want to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing while continuing to work and meet family responsibilities. The RN-BSN Gateway program includes 22 nursing credit hours completed over three semesters, or 12 months.