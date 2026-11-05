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New UTC mechanical engineering professor co-invents patented carbon capture system
By Chuck Wasserstrom,2 days ago
Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering Venkatesh Pulletikurthi arrived at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in August. Within weeks, he learned that research he began at Purdue University had resulted in a U.S. patent, opening another path for his work on urban airflows and energy sustainability for nextGen cities. Pulletikurthi...