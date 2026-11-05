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Scarlett Johansson on Developing Her Accent for ‘Paper Tiger’
3 days ago
Two-time Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson joins TODAY to talk about developing her accent for the new crime thriller “Paper Tiger” and previews the noir-mystery vibe for her upcoming animated movie “Ray Gunn.” Then, Al Roker awards Scarlett with a “Saturday Night Live” Five-timer’s Club-style Fifth Weather Robe to celebrate how many times she has tracked the forecast.