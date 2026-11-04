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High School Football Journal- Week 9
By John Sarianides,3 days ago
– Fairfield Ludlowe is officially the top team in Connecticut after beating New Canaan on Friday night and snapping their 29 game winning streak. It is a monumental win for the program. Quarterback Ryan Love has been one of the best players in the state this season and could be the biggest reason the Falcons win it in Class LL. Mitch Ross has built a powerhouse program the past two years.