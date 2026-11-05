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5 Ways Blockchain Projects Can Make Digital Collectibles Easier To Transfer Between Platforms
By Tobi Opeyemi Amure,3 days ago
Digital collectibles can represent artwork, trading cards, in-game items, virtual clothing, and membership benefits. However, owning a collectible on one blockchain platform does not automatically mean you can transfer it to another marketplace, wallet, or game and use it in the same way. For blockchain projects, this creates a practical...