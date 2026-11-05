undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What No One Tells You About Why Games Stretch Further Than Most Hobbies
By Karthik Subramanian,3 days ago
The popular case for games often reduces entertainment value to price or total hours. That misses the more useful comparison: games give players unusual control over when they take part, how long they stay, and what they revisit. Value in leisure is not a universal league table; it lies in how well an activity fits a person’s available time and appetite for participation.