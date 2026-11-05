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EPIC acquires century-old LA boutique to anchor Southwest HNW push
By Mark Rosanes,3 days ago
Los Angeles has become one of the more difficult markets in the country for placing high-net-worth personal lines coverage, and the number of independent specialists with the carrier relationships to handle it has narrowed. EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants moved to address that gap, acquiring E. Broox Randall & Sons Inc., a boutique agency that has been placing complex personal and commercial risks in Southern California since 1922.