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KIMT News 3 says goodbye to Meteorologist Hunter Donahoe
By Hunter Donahoe,2 days ago
(KIMT) -- After over two years at KIMT News 3, KIMT Storm Alert Weather 3 Meteorologist Hunter Donahoe's last day with us is today, Thursday November 5th. Hunter has given you the forecast with a smile every weekday morning since July 29, 2024. He has guided SE Minnesotans and North Iowans through the worst of Mother Nature; from tornado outbreaks to countless blizzards. He appreciates all the viewers for stopping to say hi and their dedication to a local forecast.
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