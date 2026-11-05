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Bicyclist injured in Albert Lea collision
By Mike Bunge,3 days ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. — An 11-year-old boy riding a bike was hurt after colliding with a car at the intersection of Front Street and Madison Avenue. The Albert Lea Police Department says the crash happened Wednesday at approximately 4:53 p.m. The boy was riding westbound on the south sidewalk of Front Street when he collided with a northbound car making a right turn onto Front Street.