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‘God Of War: Laufey’ release date pushed back to fans’ dismay
By Ali Shutler,3 days ago
The team behind God Of War: Laufey have confirmed the release of the spin-off has been delayed by three months. Announced earlier this year, the upcoming God Of War game moves away from Kratos’ story. Instead the game focuses on his wife Laufey, who died at the start of the 2018 God Of War Reboot and now must make her way through the afterlife of the gods. “Faye discovers the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and Atreus in her absence are now at risk,” reads an official description of the game. “To save the ones she loves, Faye must fight through the Everywhen, where ruthless gods from across mythology vie for power in a land overflowing with dangerous magic.”