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Holiday events in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey: Lights, markets, shows and more
By PhillyVoice Media Events,3 days ago
Christmas lights are going up, Santa is heading underwater and Ellen Griswold has a stop planned in South Jersey. The holiday season brings plenty of reasons to head out after dark, from a walk beneath the lights at Philadelphia Zoo to ice skating along the Delaware River. This year, Longwood Gardens is looking to the cosmos for its Christmas display, while Old City’s Ministry of Awe is introducing a holiday show that makes the audience part of the artwork.