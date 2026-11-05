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AMD Price Prediction: Momentum is weaker, but analyst targets still sit well above current equity pricing
By Peter Zhang,2 days ago
According to the supplied Binance futures data, AMD traded at $472.63 after a 9.36% decline over the last 24 hours. The reported session range was $522.11 to $472.01, and the 24-hour volume was $324,274,667. Price is below the 7-day SMA at $497.56, the 20-day SMA at $521.92, the 50-day SMA at $572.47, the 12-day EMA at $509.38, and the 26-day EMA at $531.02. That combination shows the market has lost short-term trend support and is still trading under the main moving-average cluster.