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Neodesha Side-By-Side/Golf Cart Registration Renewals Begin Dec.1
By Sheri Garris,2 days ago
The City of Neodesha is reminding residents that its almost time to renew registration for golf carts and side-by-sides. Registration for the use of those vehicles on Neodesha streets are set to expire on January 1st. Those who wish to continue to use their vehicles inside the city limits will need to renew their registration. The City will open the registration process on December 1st.
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