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LaBarbera: The New Jersey Republican Party Must Change — Or It Will Cease to Matter
By Joe Labarbera,2 days ago
The substantial Democratic early-voting lead, amid the rise of socialist and far-left politics, is an alarming warning that demands a bold correction. Let me begin by establishing what political success looks like—and what it does not. Political success is not hero-worshiping a single messianic candidate expected to return like...
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