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Savannah Bananas add third date in 2027 to play their wacky version of baseball at PNC Park
2 days ago
(Caption and Credit for Photo: Dakota Albritton pitches at PNC Park during the Savannah Bananas’ game Aug. 29, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (Massoud Hossaini | TribLive) (Pittsburgh, PA) The Savannah Bananas, a baseball team that does tricks and other wacky entertainment while playing their trademarked game of baseball called “Banana Ball,” have now added a third date to their schedule playing “Banana Ball” at PNC Park in 2027.