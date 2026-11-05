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Aurora seeks task force volunteers to advise city on new registration program to protect renters
By McKenna Harford, Sentinel Staff Writer,3 days ago
AURORA | The city is seeking volunteers and accepting applications for its Rental Registration Task Force to advise city lawmakers on the creation of a rental registration and licensing program. In June, city council approved moving forward with creating a registration and licensing program for rental properties to bolster the...