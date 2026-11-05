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Why Carmakers Are Quietly Putting Buttons Back
By TTAC News Staff,2 days ago
The switchless dashboard was always a cost decision dressed up as progress, and the industry is now walking it back without saying so out loud. As of 2025, major car manufacturers that once stripped out physical controls are bolting buttons and knobs back onto their interiors, and not one of them has stood up to admit the original approach was a mistake. The new dashboard designs say it for them.