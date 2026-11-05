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Transit union more supportive of N. Va. bus consolidation than local leaders
By Scott McCaffrey,2 days ago
The labor union representing workers at three local bus systems across Northern Virginia is reacting favorably to a proposal for a regional merger. “It will be better for workers and for riders, better for communities,” said Benjamin Lynn, a representative of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, during an Oct. 21 roundtable discussion convened to consider the possibility of consolidating Fairfax Connector, Fairfax City’s CUE Bus, Arlington Transit (ART) and Alexandria’s DASH.
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