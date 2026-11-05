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Florida Expected to Make Dramatic QB Change Before Oklahoma Game
By Anthony Miller,3 days ago
The Florida Gators are looking to get back on track after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs 27-8 last weekend. Florida’s offense struggled, especially at quarterback, with Aaron Philo going 5-of-7 for 26 yards and 2 interceptions. Tramell Jones Jr. also played, going 18-of-25 for 172 yards and 1 interception, and adding a rushing touchdown in the loss.